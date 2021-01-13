Carl Nelson, 41, of Nixa, Missouri, and formerly of Yankton, was called by his Heavenly Father to be a soldier in God’s Army in heaven on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and S.D. Army National Guard Funeral Honors.
The family will receive friends from 5-7: p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
The memorial service will be livestreamed on Carl’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com and on our YouTube channel, Wintz Funeral Home. Face coverings will be required for those attending the service.
