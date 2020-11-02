Geraldelene Lena Korbacher, 91, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
