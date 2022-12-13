Evelyn Soukup
Courtesy Photo

Evelyn Christine Soukup passed away on December 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Home of Tyndall, SD. Eve was 104 and two-thirds years old.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD. Visitation will be prior to the funeral, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date, in the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.