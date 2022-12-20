Gail Buehlmann
Courtesy Photo

Gail Marie Buehlmann, age 48, of Sioux Falls, SD and formerly of Yankton, SD, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, SD.  

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.  