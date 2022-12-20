Gail Buehlmann

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 13F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Gail Marie Buehlmann, age 48, of Sioux Falls, SD and formerly of Yankton, SD, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Gail Marie Brewer was born October 4, 1974, to Rodney and Deborah Jean (Brewer) Sherman. She attended school in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1993. On March 30, 1996, she was united in marriage to Tony Buehlmann Jr. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton. She worked various jobs in healthcare while she was pursuing her nursing degree. In 2004, Gail obtained her LPN Degree from Southeast Technical Institute. She returned to school and received her RN license in 2007. She had a natural passion for taking care of her patients.
In 2003, her and Tony became foster parents prior to moving to Sioux Falls. In 2007, they brought home their daughter, Adriana. Gail enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and most importantly going to her daughters’ cheer competitions. If you knew Gail, you knew she was known for being fashionably late, loved to shop, and loved to visit with everyone. She has touched a lot of lives and will be missed by many.
Gail is survived by her husband Tony, daughter Adriana, son Felix, and sister Katie Sherman all of Sioux Falls, SD, two special nieces Hadley and Brinley, her father, Rodney Sherman of Yankton, SD, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Sherman, and her grandparents, Gale and Ella Brewer.
In lieu of flowers memorials are to be directed to the Buehlmann family.
