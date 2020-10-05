Funeral Mass for Sally Boyd, 72, of Mission Hill will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation is at the church on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., followed by sharing time.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Sally Anna Boyd was born August 28, 1948 at Wagner, SD the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Bradley) Uecker. She died peacefully at her home on October 1, 2020 after fighting a 14 year illness of AL Amyloidosis.
Sally attended elementary country school and graduated from Wagner High School in 1966. She married William S. Boyd, Jr. on October 1, 1966. She was a dedicated wife who supported her husband through his Air Force career while raising five daughters, living in Texas, New York, Maine, Arizona, South Carolina, and Germany. She met a lot of life-long friends along the way while Bill served in the military. After Bill retired, Sally began working for the Mike Durfee State Prison on August 12, 1985. She retired as Major of special securities after 23 years of service. Bill passed away on July 15, 1996. She later met Francis Varilek at a dance. They enjoyed 22 years together and loved dancing in the living room on Saturday nights together.
Sally was active in the Catholic Church, serving in the Catholic Daughters, Altar Society, as a Eucharistic Minister, and also taught catechism.
Sally will be remembered for her love for her family and friends. They were the most important things to her. They always knew that they were loved. She was a caring, loving, and non-judgmental person. Sally was a very dedicated mother and grandmother who loved attending all of their activities. She also loved fishing, camping all over Europe with her husband and children in a Volkswagen van and tent, and playing cards, especially with her friends on New Year’s Eve. Sally also served as an EMT for many years.
Thankful for having shared her life are her five daughters: Ann (Daryl) Walker of Mound City, MO, Mary (Dallas) Boyd of Bloomfield, NE, Loretta (Paul) Knodel of Avon, SD, Pamela (Shaun) Boyd of Springfield, SD, and Misty (Andrew) Brasch of Wayne, NE; her companion of 22 years, Francis Varilek of Mission Hill and his children: Bryce (Dixie) Varilek of Rapid City, Colin (Lisa) Varilek of Yankton, and Derek (Stephanie) Varilek of Omaha, NE; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister Susan Jacobs of Yankton, SD; brother Thomas (Sandra) Uecker of Kenton, OK; sister-in-law Ott Boyd of Hiwasse, VA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and co-workers.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Bill, two great granddaughters, Nevaeh and Hope, parents, mother and father-in-law Marie and William S. Boyd, and several brother and sisters-in-law.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 6, 2020
Commented