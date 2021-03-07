Beatrice Rose “Bea” Dickes age 90 of Fordyce, Nebraska passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, Nebraska with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation will be at church on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. Face masks will be required for the funeral and visitation.
To watch a livestream of the service, please visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented