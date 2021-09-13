Michael Doering, 52 of Viborg died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his home of natural causes.
A celebration of Mikey’s life will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the DBS Hall in Viborg. Burial next to his parents will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carlson Cemetery, 444th Avenue and 290th Street, rural Viborg.
Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to help with final expenses.
Michael Ray Doering was born on January 23, 1969 in Yankton, SD to Alvin Wayne Doering and Mary Katherine (Jorgensen). In May of 1970 Mikey was in a car accident with his mother where she passed away. Al and Mikey lived with his grandparents Jesse and Opal for a while and then Al was remarried to Mary B (Bruegman) and a half-brother, Jesse James Doering was added to the family. Mikey grew up on farms outside of Viborg, with his family during elementary school and on and off with his best friend, Chris Ferdig’s family during high school years at Viborg School, graduating in 1987.
Michael worked primarily doing road construction and trucking, including Top Coat, The Road Guy, Big Don Jensen, Marquardt Trucking, B & G, Action Trucking, A & J Towing and THA Excavations. Mikey loved his trucks and he loved running heavy equipment. Mikey’s hobbies included drinking coffee, cooking, camping, leather making, collecting guns, oil lamps, cars and trucks, running in the figure eight races, and finding absolutely anything at a bargain. Mikey raised chickens, ducks, pigs, goats and a cow. He loved to fish, garden, can and preserve foods, and was a dooms day prepper.
Mikey had several dogs that he loved dearly, Little Red and Suzy Q, although there were others he loved too. Mikey loved kids, while he had 4 step kids by his 2 marriages, he would have loved to have had his own. He was “Uncle Mikey” to many kids, Dillon Jepson, the Jensen kids, the Stewart kids, the Ferdig kids and others. He gave Logan Jensen his nickname “Gunner” and he gave Baby Henry Michael Ferdig his first laugh and his middle name. He was a big teddy bear, a human jungle gym and a wealth of knowledge on all things mechanical and survival skills. Mikey believed in tough love, he believed it takes a village to raise a kid, and he counted it a privilege to be a part of that. He had such a tender heart for kids and cheered them on in many ways.
Michael was all heart, in everything, the way he loved, lived and pursued his passions. He was stubborn, fierce, mean and tender-hearted. He was a champion and protector to his loved ones.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Jesse and Opal (Anderson) Doering, and Arnie and Audrey (Thompson) Jorgensen and Uncle Dennis Doering.
Mikey is survived by his divorced wife, Carrie Sue, and her 2 children of Spearfish and his separated wife, Kendra Wobig of Sheridan, WY, and her children, Delaney Wobig and Blake Zastrow, his half-brother Jesse (Heather) Doering and nephews Jaden and Gracen Doering of Columbus, Ohio, Step mom Mary B. Schuch of Tyndall, SD, Aunt Gail Jorgensen of Yankton, Aunt Nancy Doering of Viborg, cousins Stephani (Jim) Reinhardt of Yankton and Brett (Shana) Doering of Alcester, SD and other extended family and loved ones.
