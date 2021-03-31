Anna Mae Engstrom, 77, of rural Tabor passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, with the Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, with a Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Live streaming of Anna Mae’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tyndall, SD.
