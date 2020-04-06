Kenneth Rodger Kaltenbach, 92 of Beresford, SD, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A private graveside service for the immediate family was held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Beresford, SD. Visit wassfuneralhome.com
Kenneth was born June 25, 1927 to Phil and Mary (Sorenson) Kaltenbach in Wamblee, SD. Their first home was a log cabin in which his family resided in for six years. His family then moved to a ranch west of Long Valley, SD where he grew up. Ken was hired as a ranch hand for Donald and Joyce Hancock. Ken saved his earnings and purchased a Piper Cub airplane which he flew to chase wild horses out of the wheat fields near the Badlands of SD. The horses were corralled and later sold to area residents.
In 1951, Ken was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He served during the Korean War as a heavy equipment operator. He was honorably discharged in 1953. On the way home from the service, he met Elizabeth “Betty” Perk in Crofton, NE.
Ken attended the Sioux City Barber College in Sioux City, IA in 1953. He and Betty were united in Marriage on June 15, 1954. Betty was the love of his life and they were blessed with 65 years of wedded bliss and seven children.
They settled in Beresford, SD where he opened his barber shop and shoe repair business. Ken had a love for trees and started a tree removal business. His children worked by their dad’s side in the tree service business for many years. In 1973, he bought a stump removal machine to add to his business. He traveled throughout South Dakota and neighboring states removing tree stumps. He cut out stumps until he was 90 years old.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; their children, Debborah (Robert) Haas, Beresford, SD; Fred (Janel Short) Kaltenbach, Canton, SD; Lu (Kirk) Johnson, New Richmond, WI; Nancy Kaltenbach, Maplewood, MN; Tim (Tammy Loneman) Kaltenbach, Ree Heights, SD; Ben (Teresa Hisel) Kaltenbach Beresford, SD; Karol West, Sioux Falls, SD and Rockie West, Sioux Falls, SD.
They were blessed with 15 grandchildren, Mike (Sherry) Haas, Nicole (Eric) Saue, Thomas (Anna) Haas, Kayla Kaltenbach and special friend Joseph, Stephanie (John) Felix, Tara Johnson, Emily Kaltenbach, Tyler Kaltenbach, Casey (Troy) Duxbury, Brett (Sara) Kaltenbach, Britta (Caleb) Berry, Trista Kaltenbach, Ryan West, his fiancé, Heather Richardson, Katie (Luke) Bishop and Rachael West and her fiancé Dustin Carnes. 12 great-grandchildren, Autumn, Madyson, Jakob, Hannah, Karsten, Daxton, Riley Ann, Evelyn, Ella, Gabriel, Brigham and a grandchild due soon.
Ken is survived by his siblings, Eugene Kaltenbach, Helena, MT, Edwin (Marsha) Kaltenbach, Worthing, SD, Elizabeth “Betty” Berry, Kadoka, SD Judith (Kenny) Nelson, Lake Andes, SD and sister-in-law Hope Kaltenbach, Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Mary; brothers, Donald and Robert; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth “Liz” Kaltenbach, Bessie Kaltenbach, and brother-in-law, Claude Allen Berry and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thank you God for this wonderful man of faith. He was a great husband and father and would help anyone that needed assistance. We were blessed to call him Husband, Father, Father- In-Law, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Son, Brother and Uncle Ken. Blessed be his memory.
