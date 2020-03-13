Arlene Frances (Lubbers) Heine was born on April 4th, 1947 and passed March 11th 2020.
She was born to Herman and Helen (Henrecy) Lubbers, in Burke, South Dakota. She is survived by her loving husband Butch Heine, Arlene was a wonderful mother to Paula (Carl) Frank, Rebecca (Noah) Schieffer and Justin (Mindy) Heine. Arlene was a grandmother to Chris (Amanda) Frank, Alexa (Patrick) Herrington, Nick Frank, Justin Frank, Andrew Schieffer, Brandon Schieffer, Brady Heine, AJay Heine, Corey Heine, Kaylie Heine and many more who lovingly called her “Grandma.” She greatly enjoyed the company of her great-grandchildren, Jayden Frank, Madison Frank, Hadley Herrington and Roselie Herrington. Her nephew Kevin (Jolene) Legal, soul — sister, Lucy Hoefs and dear friend Stanley Hoefs.
Her family is respecting her wishes to not have a memorial service, and celebrate her life in peace.
She was loved by all, simply irreplaceable. Don’t be sad ... Grandma Says.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 14, 2020
