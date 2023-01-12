Keith Larsen

Keith Edwin Larsen, born in Viborg, SD on January 28th, 1948, passed away in his home in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at age 74.

Keith was the son of Edwin and Gladys Larsen, and grew up on his family’s farm in Irene, SD with siblings Ginger, Sandra, and Curt. He has four children: Ryan Larsen of Harpswell, ME; Stafford Larsen of Seattle, WA; and Joseph and Jennifer Larsen of Pittsburgh, PA. He adored his granddaughters: Maryscott, Elliot, Marin, Theodora, and Rhys.