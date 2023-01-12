Keith Larsen

Keith Edwin Larsen, born in Viborg, SD on January 28th, 1948, passed away in his home in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at age 74.
Keith was the son of Edwin and Gladys Larsen, and grew up on his family’s farm in Irene, SD with siblings Ginger, Sandra, and Curt. He has four children: Ryan Larsen of Harpswell, ME; Stafford Larsen of Seattle, WA; and Joseph and Jennifer Larsen of Pittsburgh, PA. He adored his granddaughters: Maryscott, Elliot, Marin, Theodora, and Rhys.
Keith was a graduate of the University of South Dakota and over his long and interesting life worked as a high school teacher, farmer, insurance agent, grocer, banker, real estate agent, postal worker, tax preparer, and antique salesman while living in South Dakota, Nebraska, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Pennsylvania. If you talked to him long enough, he would invariably have a story you had never heard about a job you had no idea he had. He enjoyed traveling, making trips to Switzerland, England, France, Italy, Israel, Jordan, and across the United States. He never lost his love for South Dakota.
Keith retired in 2000 and became a full-time father. Later in life his favorite activities were working on antiques projects related to his childhood on the farm as well as volunteering for the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Museum of Fine Arts. He enjoyed reading, following the news, and visiting cafes to sip coffee and read the newspaper. He stoically fought cancer for 15 years and was proudly independent to the end of his life.
Keith’s memory will be cherished by his siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, children, and grandchildren. His family will hold an event to celebrate his life this summer in South Dakota.
In remembrance of him, donations may be made to the Maine State Music Theater (www.msmt.org).
Commented