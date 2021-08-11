Andrew (32), Jennifer (37) and Abbigail (Vitek) (15) Hoefert of Hartford passed away on July 31, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident near Butte, Montana while on family vacation.
An update for the children’s medical conditions: Blayre (8) has been released from hospital and is with her grandparents; Kerry and Gail Hoefert, and Cooper (2) has been removed from the ventilator and medically approved to be transferred by Air Ambulance to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD for further care.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church, Hartford, SD with interment at St. George Catholic Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Miller Funeral Home Website.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, SD with a Rosary and Wake Service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
There is a fund set up to assist in the medical and rehabilitation care for Blayre and Cooper at; In Care of the Hoefert Family at Great Western Bank, 202 E SD HWY 38, Hartford, SD, 57033.
Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers!
Miller Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 12, 2021
