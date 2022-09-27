Lillie A. Kirschenman, age 104 of Menno, SD passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting the family with the service details.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Casket bearers are Lonnie Wagner, Brad Vandermoon, Todd Vandermoon, Chad Scheller, Brian Kirschenman, and Brent Rames.
Lillie was born to Gottlieb and Lydia (Maas) Wagner on May 16, 1918, on a farm in northern Yankton County. She was baptized and confirmed in the Evangelical Church. She attended the Bender rural school in Yankton County. Lillie married Gilbert Kirschenman in August of 1939. They farmed in Hutchinson County for 49 years. In 1978 they moved from the farm near Menno to their home in Yankton, SD. She continued to live in her home until her 100th birthday, when she then moved to the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD. Lillie also worked for the Human Services Center in Yankton, SD for 32 years; retiring from the state in 1988.
She had a clever wit, an adventurous spirit, a green thumb, and was a worthy opponent in all card games, but particularly her favorite, pinochle. Her house was spotless, and her deep freezers loaded – ready for an impromptu visit by any member of her large family.
Lillie is survived by her son, Harlyn (Donna) Kirschenman of Sioux Falls, SD and daughters; Bonnie Bond of Minneapolis, MN, Donna (Doug) Scheller of Rapid City, SD, and Peggy (Mark) Rames of Olivet, SD, 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, sister BellVa Walter of Huron, SD, brother LaVern Wagner of Freeman, SD and many nieces and nephews.
Lillie was preceded by her husband, Gilbert in 1980, her parents, daughter Shirley Vandermoon, son-in-law, Verne Vandermoon, sister Lea Guthmiller, and brothers Emil, Robert, and Elmer Wagner.
Commented