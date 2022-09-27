Lillie A. Kirschenman, age 104 of Menno, SD passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.