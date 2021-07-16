Connie Jo Olivier, age 63, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away July 14, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota surrounded by her family and many fellow nurses.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and also continues one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday.
Connie Jo Olivier was born in Armour, South Dakota on April 4, 1958 to Robert and Muriel (Reines) Nelson. She attended a 2-year nursing school at Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She spent a majority of her nursing career at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital starting in 1981 ending in 2013. She touched many lives during her nursing career. Connie was a beautiful, kind, caring, loving, strong, gentle soul with a heart of gold.
Connie was united in marriage to Curtis Olivier on April 20, 1985; and to this marriage three children were welcomed into the world. Connie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the matriarch of the family, the rock, and the glue that held things together. Connie spent many hours in her garden and reading from her plentiful library of books.
Connie was welcomed into heaven with a grand entrance by her son, Austin; parents, Robert and Muriel Nelson; special uncle and aunt, Arnold and Laura.
She is survived by husband, Curtis; son, Justin (Ashley); daughter, Ashley; grandchildren: Jenilea, Oakley, Kinsie & Krew; brother, Robert (Barb) Nelson; sisters, Cheryl and Cindy; special cousins, Beacy and Don Nelson; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that became family.
The family wishes to express “To the world she was one person, but she meant the world to us.”
In lieu of flowers all memorials will be sent to Team Hope of Yankton.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 17, 2021
