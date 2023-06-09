Julene White
Courtesy Photo

Julene Leonora White, age 66, of Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away abruptly on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, after an acute hospitalization in Rapid City, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.