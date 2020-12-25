Darlene Ann Schroeder, 95, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Private family services are 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jeffery Warner officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. The funeral will be livestreamed on Darlene’s obituary page at www.wintzfuneralhome.com or on our YouTube channel, Wintz Funeral Home.
