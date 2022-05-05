James Juffer May 5, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James H. Juffer, 76, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Service arrangements are pending with Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $475. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $475 Updated 21 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Communications Director - SACRED HEART MONASTERY 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGary SloweyA Generational ChangeGary SloweyTwo Arrested After Yankton PursuitJerry WuebbenIncidents At GV School Raise ConcernsLeRoy ThranumBobby TaylorDaily Record: ArrestsMax Allen Images CommentedLetter: Where Were The Voters? (31)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (26)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (11)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (11)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (3)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented