Tiana Jade Costello, 26, of Wagner died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, near Marty.Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the YST South Housing Community Gym in Wagner. Burial is at Hill Church Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Dante. Wake services began at the YST Gym at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, and will last until the funeral on Saturday at 2 p.m.
