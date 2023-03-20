Mark Langley Sr.

Mark Alan Langley Sr., age 62, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend David Wildermuth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
Mark Alan Langley Sr. was born October 22, 1960, in Martinsville, Indiana, to Martin and Bonnie (Vaught) Langley. His family moved around a lot when he was young but eventually ended up in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, where he attended school. He married Kay Schaub on January 27, 1979, and together had four children: Sam, Lawrence, and twins Katie and Mark Jr. Mark worked all over South Dakota in many different capacities including, apprentice electrician, farm hand and most recently as a heavy equipment operator. He moved to Yankton in 1988 and then to Mission Hill in 2015.
Mark enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycles and playing with his dogs. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help in any way he could. He was very outgoing, knew everyone and loved visiting with his friends.
Survivors include his four children: Sam Langley of Rapid City, South Dakota; Lawrence (Malinda) Langley of Yankton; Katie (Karl) Kast of Fordyce, Nebraska and Mark (Amy) Langley Jr. of Yankton; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Daniel (Pam) Langley of Indiana and two sisters: Becca (Jim) Wunderlich of Wisconsin and Wallette (Gene) Sawyer of Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Bonnie Langley.
