Mark Langley Sr.

Mark Alan Langley Sr., age 62, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend David Wildermuth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.