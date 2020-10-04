Christopher Freng, 48, of Yankton peacefully passed away in his sleep at home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating.
Visitations will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, and continue until service time at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Committal services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Vangen Lutheran Cemetery, Mission Hill.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, you may participate through livestreaming of his services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
