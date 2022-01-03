Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 44F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Erlin James Ellison, 87, of Vermillion, SD passed away Wednesday, December 29 at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
Erlin was born to Elmer and Alvah (Benson) Ellison on November 19, 1934, at Vermillion SD. He had four sisters, Charlotte, Alice, Dorothy, and Robin.
Erlin attended rural Bloomingdale School in Clay County and graduated from Vermillion High School in 1953. He later earned an associate degree from Sioux Empire College in Hawarden Iowa.
He farmed with his father until he served in the US Army from 1957-1959 as a helicopter mechanic stationed in Honolulu Hawaii. He then returned home to farm the remainder of his life.
He married Marilyn Dahl in Brookings, SD on 6-24-62. To this union two children were born. Daughter Gwen in 1966 and son Douglas in 1969.
Erlin enjoyed woodworking and carpentry all his life and built the family home in 1976. It was featured on the tour of homes one year.
He was a member of the Beresford Zion United Methodist Church and Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church. He held various church offices, was on the Pleasant Valley township board, Beresford elevator board, Clay County Fair chairman, Pleasant Valley cemetery treasurer, and Wakonda American legion.
Erlin enjoyed helping and having coffee with his friends and neighbors and remained on the family farm and farmed until his death. He continued to enjoy woodworking and picture framing.
He is survived by his daughter, Gwen Ellison, Grandsons Mitchell (Jackie) Ellison and Timothy Ellison, great grandson Tucker Ellison and sister Charlotte Peters, brothers in laws Richard Peterson, Ed Peters, and Larry Behan as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Alice Bogenreif, Dorothy Peterson, Robin Behan and brother-in-law Douglas Bogenreif and son Douglas Ellison.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5 at the Beresford Zion United Methodist Church in Beresford, SD, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Rural Vermillion, SD.
