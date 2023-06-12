Donald Mauer

Mass of Christian Burial for Donald A. Mauer, 88 of Plainview will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton with Burial at St. Paul’s/St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Military Rites will be held by American Legion Post No. 148.
Visitation will be from 4- 8 on Thursday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick with a prayer service at 7:30 at St. Ignatius.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
Don passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at CHI Health in Plainview.
Donald A. Mauer was born November 2, 1934, at Norfolk, NE, to Gus & Hattie (Poellet) Mauer. He grew up in the Pierce and Plainview areas and attended grade school in Antelope County and attended Plainview High.
He enlisted in the Army in 1954 and was stationed at Navy Pier in Chicago.
On August 31, 1955, Don married Grace Kleinschmit of Menominee, NE, at Vermillion, SD.
After his time in the service, Don worked for a short time at an aircraft factory in St. Louis, MO. The couple moved back to Nebraska and Don worked as a farm hand for various farmers in Antelope County.
In the late 1960s, Don started a 40-plus-year career with J.E. Meuret Grain Company in Brunswick. In 1972, the couple bought a farm 6 miles south of Creighton where the couple raised their family, crops, feeder pigs and cattle. They stayed on the farm until 2012 when the couple purchased a home in Plainview.
He was a member of the Brunswick American Legion Post #357.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Gilbert Mauer, a sister, Mardell Knudsen and 2 grandchildren Megan Mauer & Eric Mauer.
He is survived by his wife Grace of Plainview; 3 daughters: Debbie Mauer of Columbus, Stacie and spouse Gene Reuter of Norfolk and Amanda Votta and friend Shon King of Norfolk; 2 sons: Gene and spouse Jean Mauer of Norfolk and Kelly and spouse Lisa Mauer of Plainview;18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
