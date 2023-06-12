Donald Mauer

Mass of Christian Burial for Donald A. Mauer, 88 of Plainview will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton with Burial at St. Paul’s/St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Military Rites will be held by American Legion Post No. 148.

Visitation will be from 4- 8 on Thursday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick with a prayer service at 7:30 at St. Ignatius.