Peggy Lou Wedel, 75, of Bagley, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Regency Park Nursing Home in Jefferson, Iowa.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska, with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.