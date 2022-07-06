Charles “Chuck” Selwyn Sr., 29, of Lake Andes died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, near Pickstown, the result of an automobile accident.

Wake services began Wednesday at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes.

Graveside funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Native American Church Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.