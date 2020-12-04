Melva J. Van Gerpen, age 69, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Discovery Church in Yankton with Pastor Cory Kitch officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed online to www.facebook.com/discoverychurchyankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are recommended to attend the services.
Melva J. Van Gerpen was born March 14, 1951, in Platte, South Dakota, to Harold and Margaret (Van Horssen) Bolt. She grew up on a farm near Platte, South Dakota, and attended school at New Holland Christian and Dakota Christian in New Holland, South Dakota. She married Milford Van Gerpen on June 2, 1970, in New Holland and later moved to Yankton, South Dakota. Melva operated an in-home daycare for over 20 years and also worked at various places in Yankton including: Pizza Connection, River City Skateland and most recently at First Bankcard Center until her retirement.
Melva was a very active member of Discovery Church in Yankton participating in most of the activities at church including playing cards and Bible studies. Her church and her faith were very important parts of her life. She was a very outgoing person who was always on the move and put everyone before herself. She loved her family most of all and always went the extra mile for them.
Survivors include her three sons: Shannon (Amy) Van Gerpen of Lincoln, Nebraska; twin sons: Wade Van Gerpen of Yankton and Todd (Amanda) Van Gerpen of Lincoln; daughter, Megan Dodd of Tyndall, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren and one sister, Mavis (Dennis) Vander Hoek of Stickney, South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 5, 2020
