Patricia Ann Auch passed away June 23, 2020. She was born September 22, 1947.
Patricia is preceded in death by parents, Norton and Velma; and one brother Richard Dowling.
She is survived by children Bradley Reeds, Kelley (Dawn) Auch, and Kristopher (Melinda) Auch; grandchildren Bryson Auch, Kayl Auch, Kameron Auch, Joshua Griffen, and Jeremy Griffen; great-grandchildren Gabriel Griffen, Grayson Griffen, and Roselina Griffen; siblings Junior “Butch” (Patricia) Dowling, Connie (Wayne) Hummel, Roger (Susan) Dowling, Joan (Ed) Ennen, and Bryan (Cindy) Dowling; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 27th with the Visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. and the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm at Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple Street. Omaha, Nebraska.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 26, 2020
