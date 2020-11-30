Georgia C. Pokorney, 79, of Viborg passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services, Viborg.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Centerville, with the Rev. Fr. David Roehrich as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, at approximately 12:15 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Georgia’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
