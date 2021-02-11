With a heavy heart, we announce the passing Michael Robert Raker, born in Scotland, South Dakota, on August 29th, 1951. He passed late Sunday night, February 7, 2021 following his courageous battle with leukemia.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, February 12, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland, SD.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Scotland. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
He grew up on a farm here in Scotland, South Dakota with his parents, Vada Sunderman and Herbert Raker; in addition to his siblings; Neta, Cindy, Nancy, and Mark. Graduating Scotland High School in 1969, he played football and wrestled. After graduating, he pursued a mathematics degree at NAU, but ultimately chose to begin driving trucks for Verlyn Fuerst.
In 1979, at the age of 28, he married Judy Jenkins. They had three children, Heather, Heidi, and Robert. He began his own trucking company, Raker Trucking, happily retiring in 2017. He was a member of the rodeo club and the Scotland VFW Auxiliary.
Throughout his life, Mike was a family man. He coached for Robert’s little league team, loved hosting family gatherings, and even went to South Korea to visit his children while they were living there. An avid sports fan, Mike never missed a Yankee’s game, but also greatly enjoyed the Packers.
He was preceded in death by Judy Raker and his parents Vada and Herbert Raker.
He is survived by his loving family, including his children Heather Jenkins and Kyong Min Kim, Heidi Jenkins and Gabriel Hobart and Robert Raker; significant other Joyce Hamberger; siblings Neta and Turk Peterka, Cindy and Robert Kvick, Nancy and Jeff King and Mark and Ginger Raker; grandchildren Savannah Jenkins and Leah Kim and numerous nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 12, 2021
Commented