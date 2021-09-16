Arlys Saoi Sep 16, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arlys Saoi, 91, of Yankton died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated 22 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Director of Nursing (DON) - Sunset Manor Avera 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Youth Dies In Cedar County ATV AccidentScott LukenPorter NoeckerThree Injured In Freeman CrashScott LukenBrett JohnsonKevin RowellYankton Announces ‘21 Athletic Hall Of Fame ClassHunhoff Finally Set To Enter South Dakota Hall Of FameOfficials Warn Of New Scam Targeting South Dakota Nurses Images CommentedLetter: Our Decisions (43)Letter: Dealing With Vaccinations (37)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (37)Letter: ‘All-Out Attack’ (31)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (22)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (20)Letter: Constitutional Question (18)FDA Adds New Pull To The Vaccine Debate (14)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)The ‘Miraculous Medal’ (11)Pierre Report: Conservative Principles And Government Restraint (7)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Letter: Bishops And COVID Vaccine (2)Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Letter: Clean Water (1)Science Lacking Behind SD Predator Bounty Program (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Letter: Co-op Concern (1)Yankton Family Celebrates Late Daughter And Her Parting Gift (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Former Archery Olympian Excited For Upcoming Yankton Tournaments (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
