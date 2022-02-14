Roger Guthmiller Feb 14, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roger Guthmiller, 77, of Yankton, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated Feb 11, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Executive Director - Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Propane Blast Ignites Large FireTabor Man Pleads Guilty On Pot Brownie ChargeBeth AdamsonUpdate: Fire Destroys Gayville Home Friday NightRebecca KokeshYankton Dispatcher Set To Retire After Nearly 3 DecadesJack FenderDouglas ByeDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedMatters Of Medicine (40)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: One Year Later (16)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (9)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (8)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (8)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)Letter: Women’s Health (3)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
