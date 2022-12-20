Margaret Lusk
Marge Lusk, 83, of Pierre, formerly of Highmore, died peacefully surrounded by her family at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service/rosary on Thursday, December 22nd at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 23rd at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Highmore. For those that are unable to attend the service it will be livestreamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Our Momma Marge was born on a farm in Yankton County. Her dad performed the mid-wife duties because her Grandma Huber was supposed to deliver her but was unable to get there in time. Our Momma Marge died of Zahl Kam Rauf which is German for “her number came up”. She was a faithful servant and practiced her Catholic faith devoutly until the very end.
Her early years were spent on the farm in the Yankton area. Her family lived off the land and the food they produced to make ends meet through the hard times of the Great Depression. The family relocated to Doland for several years prior to relocating to Highmore her junior year of high school. She graduated from Highmore High School and went to work at the local implement dealership. She married Robert Stransky who passed away in a fatal car accident they were involved in. She married Marlin Lusk and to this union five children were born. Her greatest accomplishments were her five beautiful children.
She was not fond of individual accolades but rather enjoyed achieving many accomplishments by participating on numerous committees. She laid the groundwork for establishing the Hyde County Scholarship Foundation which was one of her proudest accomplishments. She was a hardworking, dedicated and successful businesswoman. She took great pride in the work ethic and relationships she developed with her employees and valued the life-long friendships she created with her employees and customers while owning and operating the Red Owl grocery story and Frosty Freeze.
After retiring, she spent many enjoyable hours at the Senior Citizens center playing cards and puzzling, the Thunderbird bowling alley, and D&K outpost. Momma Marge then moved to Parkwood in Pierre. She enjoyed her new home, flower garden, Christmas garden, and the many friendships she created there. But what she enjoyed most was the additional time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her five greatest accomplishments: Mary Jane West (John) of Pierre, John Lusk (Tammy) of Pierre, Dan Lusk (Brooke) Pierre, Marla Schmitt (Troy) St. Helena, NE, and Marcia Lusk-Caldwell (Steve) of Cocoa Beach, FL and her eight most precious grandchildren Eric (Christina), Brittany (Erik), Nikolaus (Alysha), Michael (Halle), Caleb, Matthew, Emma, and Stella. Great grandchildren are Emery, Lydia, Noah, and Madelyn. Those awaiting her arrival include her parent Mike and Madge (Hunt) Huber, Joe and Laurel Stransky, John and Muriel Lusk, her husbands Bob and Marlin, and her siblings Fran, Mike, Joe, Jane, Herm, Leo, and Kenny.
The reunion of the Huber siblings likely erupted into a fiery game of pinochle with “Huber Rules.”
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 21, 2022
Commented