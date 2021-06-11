Funeral services for Ernest Dvorak, 90, of Lake Andes are 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Peters Funeral Home in Wagner.
Visitation will be the hour prior to services on Monday.
Burial is in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lake Andes.
