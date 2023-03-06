Elsie Lauer

Elsie Rose Lauer, age 89, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family after several years of declining health, when she was lovingly and tenderly cared for by her family in her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.