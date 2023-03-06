Elsie Lauer 

Elsie Rose Lauer, age 89, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family after several years of declining health, when she was lovingly and tenderly cared for by her family in her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2-4:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons James Neiman, Aaron Brodersen, Brandon Rensch, Mathew Neiman, John Rogers, Kendon Rensch, Nate Wieseler, John Lauer and Colin Wieseler.
Elsie Rose was born on January 14, 1934, to (Franz) Joseph and Mary Josephine (Wortmann) Hesse on the original Anton Hesse homestead of 1872. She was the youngest of 11 children. She attended Bunker Hill country school and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1951. Elsie attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton, SD, and enjoyed working as a nurse for medical clinics in Coleridge and Hartington for more than 50 years. Elsie married Donald H. Lauer on July 2, 1953, at SS Peter and Paul Church of Bow Valley, NE, and of this union were born eight children. Don and Elsie farmed and ranched on various locations in the Hartington and Bow Valley area, moving back to the original homestead in 1971, where Elsie resided for 45 years before moving into Hartington in 2016.
Elsie is survived by seven children: Mary Jo (Jim) Neiman of Coleridge, NE; Jean Marie Lauer of Yankton, SD; Joan (Dr. Ron) Brodersen of Hartington, NE; Cheryl (Gary) Rensch of Sioux Falls, SD; Diane Rogers (George Proud) of Chaska, MN; Ron (Carmen) Lauer of Hartington, NE; and Carol (Clair) Wieseler of St. Helena, NE. She leaves 23 surviving grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Rita Leader, Darlene Schmidt, Irma Wiepen, Donna (Steve) Adam and brother-in-law Larry (Kathy) Lauer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don on June 30, 2001; her son John on Dec. 24, 1979; a grandson Jack Lauer on Dec. 13, 1993; her parents Joe Hesse August 1982, and Mary Hesse Sep. 1972; siblings: Loretta (Sylvester) Burbach 2003, Helen (Bernard) Pieckenbroch 2004, Edwin Hesse 2009, Alfred Hesse 1994, Richard Hesse 2017, Mary Ann (Owen) Koenig 2006, Bud (Joseph) Hesse 2018, Sally Hesse 2003, and Betty (Charles) Foxhoven 2022.
