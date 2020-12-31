James B. Ankeny, age 95 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
Visitation will be on Monday at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington from 3-5:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning, at church, one hour prior to services.
Due to COVID-19, friends and family are encouraged to participate by watching the livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live Face coverings and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
