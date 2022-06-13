James “Jim” Rembold, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial is 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Belle Heine, Morgan and Noah Haag, Althea, Claire and Mabel Rembold.
James was born April 1, 1950, in Yankton, South Dakota to Betty Brooks Rembold Paulsen. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1968. He then received his bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. On June 1, 1972, Jim married Laurie Holbrook in Yankton. Jim worked at various places early in his career and then spent around 25 years working as a supervisor at Vishay-Dale Electronics, retiring in 2014. Jim loved everything about cars. He enjoyed looking at new ones, washing and detailing them. He loved traveling, spending time on the water boating and skiing when he was younger. Jim was a devoted husband to his wife, Laurie. He loved his family more than anything and treasured his five granddaughters.
Jim is survived by his two children, Sarah (Eric) Heine and Josh (Liz) Rembold, both of Yankton; five granddaughters: Belle Heine, Morgan (Noah) Haag, Althea, Claire, and Mabel Rembold; great granddaughter, Wrenley Haag; four brothers and sisters: John (Mary) Rembold of Monument, CO, Susan Kaiser of Sioux Falls, SD, Ruth (Dean) Becker of Burbank, SD, and Scott (Angie) Rembold of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laurie on June 11, 2021; and brother-in-law, Dan Kaiser.
