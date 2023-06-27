Marsha Schelske

Marsha Elaine Schelske, age 68, passed away peacefully June 23, 2023, after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 255 W Juniper Street, Menno, SD, with Rev. Brian Mosemann officiating. The burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.