Marilyn Wright, age 67 of Norfolk, NE and formerly of Yankton, SD passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, NE.
Private family memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Marilyn’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
