Delores Patricia Krcil, age 84 of Yankton, SD passed away early Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Delores’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Delores Patricia Krcil, daughter of James and Carrie (Klufa) Krcil, was born March 17, 1936 on a farm near Dante, South Dakota and died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, South Dakota at the age of 84.
Delores spent her childhood on a farm near Dante, South Dakota. She then moved with her family to Wagner, South Dakota where she helped her mother with her siblings. Delores also attended grade school in Redfield, South Dakota through the 4th grade. Delores then moved to Yankton, South Dakota with her family. She moved into her own apartment at Sunrise Apartments. She enjoyed the friendships of the many residents and always liked listening to polka music. Throughout independent years in Yankton, Delores also attended the Adjustment Training Center where she was involved with many groups of friends and activities. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Saint Benedict Catholic Church until she entered Avera Sister James Care Center on February 28, 2015. Delores always spoke of the wonderful care she received from the staff at Majestic Bluffs.
Delores loved playing cards at many of the Carda and Schramm family gatherings and could hold her own through every game.
She will be missed by all who were fortunate to have shared her life. Delores is survived by her sister, Marlene (Bill) Schramm, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Krcil Jr., and a sister, Joyce (Krcil) Carda.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 24, 2020
