Dennis Kingsbury, 69, of Volin, SD passed away on July 14, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD.
Dennis Arvin Kingsbury was born in Mitchell, SD on September 23, 1952, to Arvin and Donna (Goudy) Kingsbury. Dennis attended and graduated from Letcher High School and attended Mitchell Technical University and graduated with a degree in culinary arts and later in his career was accepted into the Colorado-Wyoming Chef’s Cuisine Association.
Dennis was united in marriage to Nita (Gaston) Kingsbury on August 12, 1973, and they had two children, Shawna and Shane. Dennis was united in marriage to Barb (Gerhardt) Kingsbury on June 16, 2000, adding three stepchildren to his family.
Dennis had many hobbies he enjoyed; but his true passion in life was cooking, whether it was at work or for family and friends. Dennis’ career took him many interesting places and on some adventures.
Dennis is survived by children Shawna (Thad) Baysinger of Forestburg, SD and Shane (Kristeen) Kingsbury of Lennox, SD; stepdaughter Sarah (Jeff Nagl) Ewing of Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers Randy (Carmen) Kingsbury of Littleton, CO and Kevin (Lynette) Kingsbury of Letcher, SD; grandchildren Jolyn, Leah, Weston, Will, Lucas, Kaitlyn, Levi, and Kianna and great-grandchildren Mila and Oliver; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dennis is preceded in death by his wife Barb, parents, brother Kurt, stepson Jim, son-in-law Bill, and niece Tanna.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Bluffview cemetery in Vermillion.
Commented