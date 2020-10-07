Francis “Frank” Lammers, 94, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4-6:30 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https:ww.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
