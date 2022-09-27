Evelyn M. Gevens, 91, of Yankton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Calvary Baptist Church, Yankton, with Pastor Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton.