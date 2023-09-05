Karen Zwanziger

Karen Zwanziger

Funeral services for Karen Kaye Zwanziger, 68, of Springfield, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Burial is in the Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield. A Celebration of Karen’s Life will follow the burial at the Springfield Community Center.

Peters Funeral Home of Springfield is in charge of arrangements.