Karen Zwanziger

Funeral services for Karen Kaye Zwanziger, 68, of Springfield, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Burial is in the Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield. A Celebration of Karen’s Life will follow the burial at the Springfield Community Center.
Peters Funeral Home of Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Kaye Zwanziger was born in Miami, FL, on January 25, 1955, the daughter of Steve H. And Maxine (Starr) Podzimek. She died Friday, September 1, 2023, at her home in Springfield.
Karen was united in marriage to Myron Zwanziger on June 25, 1970, in Yankton.
Karen worked at St. Mary’s, Jones Food Center/Doug’s Food Center and the Wagon Wheel Inn.
Her favorite past time was being with family, especially at holidays and with her grandkids. She enjoyed road trips, the beach, bowling and everything related to Elvis. Her favorite color was blue. She was so pleased that she was able to see, in person, two years ago, her first great-grandchild, Sophia.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband, Myron Zwanziger of Springfield, four children: Tina (Jerry) Talsma of Avon and their two children, Hayden and Hensley Talsma, Tona Zwanziger and husband Rafael Valdes of New Orleans, LA and their two children, Isabela (Eduardo) Balaguer, giving Karen two great-grandchildren: Sophia and Vivian, and Victoria Zwanziger-Valdes, Tory Zwanziger of Florence, SC, and Todd Zwanziger of Hartford and his daughter Kenzi Zwanziger; father Steve H. Podzimek of Springfield; and sister Michelle Pecka of Tyndall.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother Maxine Pecka and stepfather, Dennis Pecka.
Commented