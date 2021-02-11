ge 85 of St. Helena, Nebraska died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.
Face masks and social distancing are recommended for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, NE. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be Luke Wieseler, Jim Wieseler, Stan Wieseler, Ron Wieseler, Steve Wieseler, and Jim Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joseph R. “Joe” Wieseler was born on June 22, 1935 to Fred and Katie (Klug) Wieseler at their home in Wynot, NE. He went to St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and then attended the two-year high school at St. Helena. He finished his high school education at Wynot High School in 1953. Joe farmed with his father until 1955 and when it was too dry, he went to work at the Lewis and Clark Dam. In 1956, Joe joined the US Army, serving 18 months in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1958. On September 26, 1964, he married Romaine Lammers. Joe farmed but also worked part time at the St. Helena Store, Yankton Livestock, and Bruno’s Store. In 1985, he began working as a guard at the Yankton Trustee Unit of the South Dakota State Penitentiary and continued his employment there for 24 years.
Joe was a member of the Yankton VFW and the Wynot American Legion Post 31.
Joe is survived by his wife, Romaine of St. Helena, NE; children, Philip (Kim) Wieseler of Sioux City, IA, Melissa (Steven) VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, NE, Michelle (Shaun) Busskohl of Yankton, SD; daughter-in-law, Amy Wieseler of Cave Creek, AZ; sister, Beatrice Dickes of Fordyce, NE; grandchildren, Chelsi Tjeerdsma, Noah, and Parker Wieseler; Michael, Ashley Oquist, Caitlyn, and Paul VanDeWalle; Luke and Grace Wieseler, Rachel, Savannah, Brett, and Zach Busskohl; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Russel on December 10, 2019; brothers, Jerome “Digger,”Ralph, Lawrence “Manny” or “Larry,” Arthur “Artie;” sisters, Marcella “Sally,” Lucille Burbach, Gertrude Gale; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Hochstein; brothers-in-law; Joe Burbach, Donald Dickes, Bob Anderson; granddaughter, Tessa VanDeWalle; nieces, Cindy Gale, twins Mary & Monica Wieseler, Deb (Michael) Anderson; and nephews, Bill Burbach and Michael Anderson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 12, 2021
Commented