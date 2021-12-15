Jimmy Samuelson Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jimmy Samuelson, 67, of Yankton, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.A memorial service will be in held in Webster, with more information to follow. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Bristol. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs HEAD CHEF - Walnut Village 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesIn Her Will, Local Woman Leaves Lasting Gifts For The FutureAngela MonclovaLibrado MonclovaSara SoukupSettlement Reached In Lawsuit Over 2017 DeathDiane AkinsLinda TrampDaily Record: ArrestsA Strong PositionTerry Reisner Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (45)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (30)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
