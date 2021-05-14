Phyllis Ober, 81, of Wagner died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
