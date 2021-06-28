Shirley A. Kaiser, 86, of Crofton, Nebraska, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska, at a later time.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday morning at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.
