March Filips, 85, of Crofton, NE, died suddenly and unexpected on Saturday, February 27 at his home in Crofton.
Private family services will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post #128.
Because of COVID-19, masks will be required in church and no luncheon will be served. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE.
March was born in April 3, 1935 to Joseph and Helen (Goetz) Filips in his grandparent Goetz’s home in Crofton. He grew up in Crofton, attended St. Rose Grade School, and graduated from Crofton High School (1953). After graduating from high school he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at various sites throughout the US.
He met Eleanor Trella at a dance in Omaha in 1957 and they were married at Sacred Heart Church in Manning, Iowa, on April 26, 1958. They were devoted to each other throughout their lives, celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2018, and would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this coming April.
March attended various colleges and universities around the country and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history, government, and economics. March’s career was spent in education in Hartington and Pierce, NE. March and Eleanor and family lived in Pierce, NE in the 60s and 70s, moving back to Crofton in 1977. After retiring in the mid-90s, March and Eleanor spent their time walking four-to-eight miles every day, taking care of their dogs, gardening, riding his bikes, reading, cooking and baking.
March had a passion for his family and grandchildren (Jack and Leah) and loved to celebrate their birthdays. He loved Nebraska Football. He walked frequently with his brothers once every day or maybe twice a day since 1977, health and exercise, learning and education, the outdoors, gardening, and cycling. His love for learning and education gave him almost encyclopedic knowledge and meant he could be relied on for knowledgeable answers on just about every topic imaginable.
March and Eleanor celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 12, 2018. Like his mother, Helen, he was in excellent health up until the moment he died. March and Eleanor are members of St. Rose Church in Crofton.
March is survived by his wife, Eleanor Filips of Crofton; his children, Mark Filips of Omaha and Los Angeles, Mike Filips of Omaha, Michelle Filips of Omaha; his grandchildren, Jack and Leah Filips of Omaha; his brothers Randy Filips and Bob (Kelly) Filips of Crofton, and Jim (Cindy) Filips of Yankton, SD; nine nieces and nephews; and his beloved Italian Greyhound, Tuffy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph (1989) and Helen Filips (2013) and his grandparents, Tom and Mary (Kuehn) Goetz and Ignatz and Martha (Klemp) Filips.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 2, 2021
Commented