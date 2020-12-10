Carrol “Bud” Jerke, 84, of Yankton died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with the rev. Jim Mueller officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on Bud’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation is from 2- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. Face coverings will be required for those attending the visitation or the funeral.
