LeRoy Anton Janssen, 81, of Jackson, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
