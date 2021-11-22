Amy Faye Scholl was born March 13, 1930, on the family farm west of Springfield, SD to Martin and Sarah (Oliver) Ferwerda and passed away at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the age of 91.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022.
She attended Hitt Country School through eighth grade, graduated from Springfield High School in 1948 and attended Southern State Teachers College. She taught in a rural school for two years.
In 1949, she married Gale Scholl at her parent’s home in rural Springfield. In 1950, they moved to Scotland, SD and in 1952 they moved to Menno, where they lived for 31 years.
She worked as a substitute office clerk for Northwestern Public Service and worked 16 years in Menno as secretary for the Menno School System. In 1983, they moved back to Scotland, SD.
Amy’s first concern was the love and care of her family. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, reading and working crossword puzzles.
She is survived by one son, Mark (Penny) Scholl, Yankton, SD; two daughters, Patricia (Greg) Gimbel, Rifle, CO. and Barbara MacKellar, Evergreen, CO.; three grandchildren, Marie Krochmal, Bryan (Melanie) Gimbel and Morgan (Rob) Vrba; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Lukkes and two brothers, Alvin and Laddie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gale; her parents; grandson, Garret MacKellar; son-in-law, Jon MacKellar and six brothers, Arnold, Noel, Merle, Dale, Gene and Layton.
The family requests that any memorial donations be sent to Feeding South Dakota.
Commented